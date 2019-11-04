Organisers of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have signed sponsorship agreements with four companies.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the OCA/Olympic Solidarity regional forum in Bangkok.

The prestige partner contracts were signed with Geely automobile suppliers, China Telecom, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Loong Air, the local airline serving Hangzhou and Zhejiang province in east China.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, an International Olympic Committee member for Thailand and a member of the OCA Executive Board, was among those present at the ceremony.

She was joined by Hangzhou 2022 deputy secretary general Mao Genhong, OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam and Charouck Arirachakaran, vice-president and secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is among the four companies with which Hangzhou 2022 and the OCA have signed sponsorship agreements ©Getty Images

"This signing ceremony is a prestigious event for the OCA and for the history of the Asian Games," Al-Musallam said.

"The OCA is really proud of the achievement of the Asian Games and the positive impact they have had, not only in sport but in developing society and creating a safe environment for the youth.

"This cannot happen without the unity and solidarity of the Olympic Movement in Asia."

Al-Musallam thanked the Hangzhou 2022 delegation for presenting a progress report at the regional forum and the four sponsors for joining the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

"This will make a really positive impact in helping to promote sport and the Olympic Movement in Asia," he added.

"We can assure you that we will do our best to create a very good environment for you to achieve your goals and also for us to achieve our goals by organising our event to the highest level in the world."

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes competing.