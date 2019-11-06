The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has unveiled the unique design for the tables being used at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, called Motif.

To mark the unveiling, the ITTF has released a video giving viewers the opportunity to look inside the dedicated factory where all of the tables that will be used at Tokyo 2020 will be produced.

The factory is based on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and is owned by the San-EI corporation.

San-EI is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality competition table tennis tables.

They produce about 14,000 tables per year.

Since the last edition of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, San-EI's head designers have been focusing on Motif.

"This is the second time actually to design the Olympic table," Shin Miura, the President of San-EI, said.

"The first one was for Rio, the second one is the Tokyo table."