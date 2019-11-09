Mike Schloesser enjoyed a perfect start to the Indoor Archery World Series with a faultless qualification round at the Macau Open.

The Dutch archer shot a clean 600-point round from his 60 arrows at the Chinese special administrative region’s Venetian Resort.

Schloesser, the compound World Cup champion, secured the top seeding as a result of his clinical display.

"I’m super happy with it and, to be honest, to do it at the beginning of the year is even better,” Schloesser said.

"It feels good.

"After such a long outdoor season and a good break, I’m really ready to compete indoors again.”

American Kris Schaff, the winner of the men’s compound title in last year’s series, dropped two shots to finish as the second seed.

His fellow American Reo Wilde rounded off the top three with a score of 596.

Sarah Prieels and Ko Dusol seed top over compound women’s and recurve men’s qualifying at the Macau Open. 🏆🏹🇲🇴 #archery pic.twitter.com/GwxXsae5zU — World Archery (@worldarchery) November 9, 2019

Belgium’s Sarah Prieels led the way in the women’s ranking round with a score of 589 after achieving 49 shots in the 10-ring and 11 arrows in the nine.

She finished three clear of Alexis Ruiz of the United States, who secured the second seeding with a total of 586.

South Korean archers dominated the men’s ranking round with Ko Dusol ending as the top scorer on 592.

His team mates Lee Jong-young and Park Sun-woo ended on 590 and 589, respectively.

It was a similar tale in the women’s ranking round as South Korea finished with the top three seeds.

Ha Si-yeon scored 585 to head the leaderboard, with team-mates Park Seon-jin and Park Miran following on 583 and 581.

The event continues tomorrow.