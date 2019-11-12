Egyptian brothers Mohamed and Marwan ElShorbagy will go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Men's World Championship in Doha, almost two years after meeting in the title decider of the 2017 edition.

The ElShorbagy siblings became the first brothers in history to contest the final of the prestigious event, with Mohamed winning a dramatic five-game thriller in Manchester to finally lift the biggest title on the men's tour.

Mohamed - who already boasts a formidable record in Doha after reaching PSA World Championship finals here in 2012 and 2014 in addition to winning three Qatar Classic titles - dispatched India's Saurav Ghosal 11-6, 11-8, 14-12 today to book his spot in a ninth PSA World Championship quarter-final.

"This is my fourth tournament this season and will be my third meeting with him [younger brother, Marwan]," the world number two said.

"It is normal because we both play in the later stages of the tournament.

"It is a unique situation for our sport, but we both give something different to the sport and I am glad to be a part of it."

Marwan also claimed a 3-0 victory as he made it five wins in a row against an out-of-sorts Mohamed Abouelghar at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

World number eight Abouelghar was fortunate to make it through his round-two match with Hong Kong's Leo Au after two controversial stroke decisions in the closing stages, and he never really got going in his match with the lower-ranked ElShorbagy.

The world number 10 dominated proceedings and managed the cold court conditions well as he did all the attacking against a passive Abouelghar, who is normally one of the top shot-making talents on the PSA Tour, winning 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in just 30 minutes.

New Zealand's Paul Coll claimed a hard-fought five-game win over Egypt's Omar Mosaad in the last 16 ©PSA

New Zealand's Paul Coll prevented an Egyptian clean sweep today, as he prevailed in a brutal match with 2015 runner-up Omar Mosaad which, at one hour and 59 minutes, is the longest PSA World Championship fixture since 2017.

The match was a monumental battle, with the fifth game - which was littered with refereeing decisions - lasting over half an hour.

Coll looked to have booked his last-eight berth after going 10-7 ahead in the decider, but Mosaad saved all three match balls, before then saving another four in the ensuing tie-break.

The Egyptian then had two match balls of his own, but world number five Coll somehow survived.

The Kiwi was finally able to get the win over the line thanks to another decision on his eighth match ball, with a no let decision given against Mosaad to send Coll through to the quarter-finals with a 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, 6-11, 16-14 victory.

He will take on Egypt's world number 16 Zahed Salem, who upset Colombia's Miguel Rodríguez to win in four games.

Rodríguez had won seven of their previous eight matches on the PSA World Tour and prevailed in a scrappy 102-minute battle the last time they met at the Grasshopper Cup in March, despite Salem holding three match balls against the world number nine.

He came back to within one point after going five match balls down in the fourth to evoke memories of that win in Zurich, but Salem held his nerve to complete an 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 triumph.

The tournament continues tomorrow, with all four quarter-finals taking place.