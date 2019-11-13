Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg has said the organisation is open and willing to work with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to help avoid a boycott of Birmingham 2022.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin and Grevemberg are conducting a two-day visit to India where they hope to ease tensions with the IOA.

India is considering boycotting Birmingham 2022 in protest at shooting's omission from the programme.

IOA President Narinder Batra heightened the dispute by labelling the Games as a "waste of time and money", while also criticising the standard of competition.

Batra and IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta are set to host Martin and Grevemberg in Delhi tomorrow, with Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meeting the CGF officials later in the day.

The absence of shooting at Birmingham 2022 will be among the key talking points.

Grevemberg told insidethegames he did not expect an immediate resolution to the dispute, but hoped the visit would be part of an ongoing dialogue between the CGF and the IOA.

"We will discuss and address the concerns raised over shooting," he said.

"We will listen and learn their perspective.

"This will be an ongoing process and we need to be respectful - we both need to listen and process what we both say.

"We are open and willing to engage and work with India to map out ambitions together."

The CGF are set to be hosted by IOA President Narinder Batra, who has talked up a potential boycott ©Getty Images

CGF officials are expected to give any further clarification required by the IOA on the composition and process for determining the Commonwealth Games sports programme.

The organisation insist they want India to be part of Birmingham 2022 and to play a major role in the CGF.

Martin and Grevemberg are also due to visit venues from the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, along with speaking to members of the IOA Athletes' Commission.

They will then visit the Governor of Punjab on Friday (November 15) to conclude their trip.

Grevemberg said the CGF were looking forward to holding one-on-one discussions with the IOA to determine how both organisations can work together.

"It is exciting to be here nearly 10 years on from Delhi 2010," he said.

"We are going to visit some of the Delhi 2010 venues and learn more about the legacies of the Games and find out how the Government is continuing to build the legacy and develop Indian sport.

"This is possibly our first chance since 2010 to spend time one-on-one with the IOA.

"Commonwealth sport has evolved a lot since then, particularly through Transformation 2022.

"While we are going through the Transformation 2022 refresh it is a good time to come back to the table.

"We want to talk about what their development priorities are.

"We want to engage, learn and work together."