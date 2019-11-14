Pakistan is set to end a decade-long exile from Test cricket, with the national team set to play two-Test home series against Sri Lanka next month.

It was a terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, when Pakistan last hosted a Test match, that marked the beginning of Tests not being played there.

Tams have visited the country limited-overs assignments but this will be the first Test series since that incident.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium will host the two games, due to begin on December 11 and 19 respectively.

The tour is a consequence of the successful white-ball series that the two sides contested in Pakistan in September and October.

Sri Lanka visited for three one day internationals and Twenty20 matches.

Sri Lanka Cricket used the matches as an opportunity to assess the security situation for the Test series.

Having been satisfied with arrangements during the white-ball tour, they gave the green light for the Tests.

Test cricket returns to Pakistan after 10 years!



Sri Lanka will play two #WTC21 matches there next month. pic.twitter.com/G8xQgoyQVt — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2019

"This is a fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world," Zakir Khan, the PCB director – international cricket, said.

"We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB’s efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and younger generation.

"Now that the itinerary has been confirmed, we will shift our focus on series preparations to ensure we deliver arrangements as per our very high standards.

"This series is part of our cricket celebrations and we will leave no stone unturned in putting up a show which is a memorable one for the players, officials, fans and media."

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva confirmed that they would return to Pakistan for the Test matches.

"We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket," he said.

"We also believe all cricket playing countries should host international cricket at home and in this relation we are happy to play our part in complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, which not only has a proud history but has been one of our biggest supporters in our early days as a cricket nation."