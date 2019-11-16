International Sambo Federation (FIAS) President Vasily Shestakov has reflected on an historic year, as FIAS celebrates the 81st anniversary of the sport.

Offering his congratulations to those involved with the sport, Shestakov, said: "The past year has become truly historic for sambo, as FIAS received provisional recognition of the International Olympic Committee on November 30 [2018] and today we celebrate the first birthday of sambo in the status of a federation that has become part of the global Olympic family!"

Shestakov explained that the recent World Sambo Championships in Cheongju were covered by a record number of media, with television companies from 68 countries broadcasting the 43rd edition of the Championships.

The FIAS President claimed the World Championships had taken a "big step forward for the entire sambo world" as the central event on the federation's sporting calendar.

To mark Sambo Day, a number of sambo-themed events will be held across the world, including competitions, master classes and exhibitions.

Shestakov added: "This unique sport lets athletes grow strong and courageous, develop strong-willed character and determination, be able to protect themselves, their nearest and dearest, and their homeland.

A South Korean sambo trainer has named his son Sambo after his birth during the World Sambo Championships in Cheongju ©FIAS

"Indeed, sambo is not only a kind of martial arts, but also a training system that promotes the development of goal-oriented qualities and the cultivation of high moral principles."

On the eve of Sambo Day, the federation was buoyed by a birth in South Korea.

The child, whose father is a sambo trainer in the nation which hosted the World Championships last weekend, has been aptly named "Sambo".

Sambo's father, Li Ki-hun, has been engaged in martial arts since the age of seven.

He became a coach after completing his career as an athlete and runs an aikido and sambo club in Cheongju.

Li told FIAS media: "We named our child Sambo in honor of the World Championships, the more because he was born in its course.

"It remains to obtain the consent of all family members in order to register this name in the passport.

"At all events, I plan to raise my son as a sambist."