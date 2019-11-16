Ooi Tze Liang claimed double gold in front of a home crowd at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian diver opened the three-day competition by winning the men's three metres springboard competition.

He achieved a score of 439.70 points to top the standings at the National Aquatic Centre.

China's Miao Zhanming finished runner-up, scoring 417.75 points after his six divers.

Switzerland's Jonathan Suckow rounded off the podium on 405.35.

Ooi secured a second title by winning the synchronised springboard competition with Chew Yiwei.

The duo received 410.60 points to claim gold, with China's Tai Xiaohu and Zhang Chao second on 387.75.

Alexis Jandard and Gwendal Bisch of France were third on 374.94.

The men's 10m synchronised platform title as won by China's Duan Yu and Wang Zewei - they scored 404.37.

Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang won the men's synchronised springboard event ©Getty Images

Malaysia's Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya were runners-up on 365.10, with Reo Nishida and Shunta Kaneko of Japan third on 344.40.

The Grand Prix event concludes tomorrow with the women's 3m synchronised, mixed 3m synchronised, women's 10m synchronised and men's 10m platform competitions taking place.

The eighth meet of this year's FINA Diving Grand Prix series will be followed by the conclusion of the circuit in Singapore from November 22 to 24.