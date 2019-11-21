Organisers of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne are encouraging people to pay a visit to the brand-new official shop for the Games.

Among the items on sale at the shop, located in the Flon district in the heart of the Swiss city, are winter jackets, woolly hats, bags, hoodies, t-shirts, polo shirts, Swiss knives and other accessories.

"Are you looking for a Christmas present for your family or friends? Come by the Lausanne 2020 shop," a statement reads.

"You will surely find what you desire."

A map showing the location of the Lausanne 2020 shop ©Lausanne 2020

The exact address of the shop is Rue de Genève 7, 1003 Lausanne.

Those that prefer to shop online can do so here.

Lausanne 2020 is due to take place from January 9 to 22.

A total of 1,880 athletes from more than 70 countries are set to compete.