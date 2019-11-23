Chinese athletes claimed four of the five available gold medals on the opening day of finals at the International Gymnastics Federation Apparatus World Cup in Cottbus.

Double world champion Fan Yilin topped the podium in the uneven bars with a score of 14.800 points at the Lausitz-Arena.

Anastasiia Agafonova of Russia took silver on 14.733, while Fan's compatriot Sisi Yin did enough for bronze on 14.566 points.

Yu Linmin made it two from two for China in the women's competitions after winning the vault final.

Yu scored an average of 14.649 across her two vaults to beat Slovenia's Teja Belak, second on 14.216.

Yesenia Ferrera of Cuba earned bronze after her efforts were rewarded with 14.199.

China's men also enjoyed a successful first day of finals with gold medals in the pommel horse and rings events.

Hao Weng's performance on the pommel horse yielded 15.000 points as he took gold ahead of Japan's Kaito Imbayashi, who claimed silver on 14.966.

Yang Liu took gold in the rings event on a fruitful day for China ©Getty Images

Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev, the Olympic parallel bars champion and bronze medallist in the all-around at this year's World Championships, finished third on 14.866.

Yang Liu overcame the challenge posed by Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece to win the rings final.

Yang scored 15.133, comfortably ahead of Petrounias, who managed 14.866.

Armenia's Artur Avetisyan was the recipient of the bronze medal having scored 14.833.

Kazumi Minami was the only non-Chinese winner as the Japanese gymnast produced a superb floor routine to clinch gold.

Minami was given 15.100 points from the judges, with Rayderley Zapata of Spain sealing silver on 14.800.

Hayden Skinner of Britain took bronze with a score of 14.533.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the last five finals.