By Nancy Gillen in Bratislava
IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 5 minutes ago: Ukrainian clean sweep in women's physique over-163cm
- 9 minutes ago: Bystrova takes women's physique 163cm title
- 59 minutes ago: Women's physique competition gets underway
- 2 hours ago: Slovakian athletes receive loud support from home crowd
- 2 hours ago: IFBB President Santonja declares World Championship open
- 3 hours ago: Parade of nations takes place
- 3 hours ago: Nieminen named overall bodyfitness winner
- 3 hours ago: Shykula claims Ukraine's second gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Ukraine earn first gold medal through Matsegora
- 3 hours ago: Mandolina claims bodyfitness 163cm gold medal
- 4 hours ago: Nieminen of Finland earns first gold medal of competition
- 5 hours ago: Competition at World Championships begins
- 6 hours ago: Schedule for first day of competition
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships
