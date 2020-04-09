The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe have cancelled all of their 16 FIBA European Championships, as well as the Women's Summit in Postojna in Slovenia, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

They have also suspended three FIBA Europe club competitions for the 2019-2020 season, the EuroLeague Women, EuroCup Women and the FIBA Europe Cup.

FIBA Europe are currently looking at final four and final eight formats to conclude the three seasons around September and October in one destination.

The governing body further said that all 2020 hosts will be granted first priority to host the same tournament in 2021 if they wish.

Those competitions that have no host for 2021 will go through the usual procedure of bidding, starting in September 2020.

Competitions affected will not feature promotion or relegation this year and teams will qualify for the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup 2021 using the current world rankings.

The @FIBA Europe Board has taken important decisions about upcoming events.https://t.co/siFFJYVMxI — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) April 8, 2020

The FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2021 will also use the female equivalent for qualification.

The 2020 Men's and Women's FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, which were set to be held in Limerick in Ireland and Nicosia in Cyprus respectively, will also be cancelled.

Participation fees for youth events will be paid in full to National Federations, due to the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

"We thought it is important to support our National Federations in this time of crisis and give them at least part of the means to successfully restart their youth activities once the crisis is over," FIBA's executive director for Europe Kamil Novak said.

FIBA Europe's General Assembly, originally scheduled for May in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, has been postponed until later in the year.

To date, there have been more than 1.52 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 88,000 people.