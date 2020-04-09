Three additional towers in the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games Athletes' Village have been turned into coronavirus facilities.
Four out of the 10 towers were turned into medical facilities last month as cases of coronavirus in Indonesia grew.
Three more towers will now be converted to increase bed capacity and provide better accommodation for staff members, as reported by The Jakarta Post.
Tower two, which consists of 886 apartments, will be used to house a maximum of 2,458 health workers.
Meanwhile, towers four and five will house treatment wards for coronavirus patients.
Existing treatment wards are also set to be converted into intensive care units and emergency wards, with work due to be completed by April 18.
During the Asian Games, which took place from August 18 to September 2, the Athletes' Village could accommodate 22,272 competitors.
There are still three blocks which are yet to be converted.
Indonesia has more than 3,200 cases of coronavirus, with 280 deaths.
A number of other sporting venues have been transformed into temporary hospitals, including facilities used for the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Manchester 2002 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.
Worldwide, there have been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and just under 90,000 deaths.