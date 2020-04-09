The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) have paid tribute to Hungarian Ferenc Benedek after he died aged 94.

Benedek began his modern pentathlon career as an athlete, winning the team event at the Hungarian Championships in 1946, 1947 and 1948.

In 1953, he then became a coach for the Csepeli MTK and Csepel SC clubs, also helping the Hungarian team achieve Olympic success.

Benedek coached successful athletes including three-time Olympic champion and ten-time world champion András Balczó and two-time Olympic champion Ferenc Németh.

UIPM President Klaus Schormann said Ferenc Benedek would be "dearly missed" ©Wikipedia

He retired after 35 years as a coach, and died this year on March 19.

"Ferenc was a much-loved member of our global community who will be missed dearly by everybody who had the good fortune to know him," said UIPM President Klaus Schormann.

"As a trainer and team leader, he was the man who nurtured Andras Balczó and many more great Hungarian athletes.

"Later in life, he played an important role as a researcher and collector of items important to our sporting heritage, writing historical books and arranging many exhibitions at national and international competitions."