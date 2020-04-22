The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has celebrated after the number of affiliated national associations moved past the 50 mark.

Fifty-one countries are now members of FITEQ after four new nations signed-up this month.

Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia and Eswatini are the latest to join with FITEQ expanding swiftly since it was founded in 2017.

Only four countries were members at the 2018 SportAccord Summit in Bangkok, with further growth now the aim.

"We are very proud to have reached more than 50 national federations on all five continents within only three years," said FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi.

"This shows the power and opportunity of teqball.

"In 2020, we are determined to continue to increase awareness all around the world.

"Moreover, we will continue to put great effort and resources into our development programme for the national federations which will support them in developing teqball within their countries."

Teqball has spread around the world since the formation of FITEQ ©FITEQ

FITEQ has been recognised by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

In January, the organisation was granted observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

"This is a moment we will all remember fondly in years to come as it is a sign that the hard work of the FITEQ team over the past three years is reaping its rewards," said FITEQ vice president Gyuri Gattyán.

"However, we will not be complacent and if anything we will now work even harder to ensure we achieve our vision of enabling every person to participate in teqball and inspire the world through sporting success.

"We are in dialogue with 150 countries that have not yet established National Teqball Federations and it is our job to support them throughout this process, so that people in these countries can reach their full potential, whatever level that might be."