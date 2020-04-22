United World Wrestling (UWW) has confirmed that all previously-earned qualification spots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be honoured after the postponement of the Games to next year.

The governing body has also broken down what athletes in the Greco-Roman categories have already qualified.

When the International Olympic Committee delayed Tokyo 2020 to 2021 due to COVID-19, it was agreed that quota places already confirmed should stand.

Qualification from the previous World Wrestling Championships and the Pan American Olympic event have been completed, but eight spots in each category are still to be determined.

As things stand, Cuba has qualified the most wrestlers in the discipline with six set to compete in Tokyo next year, with the United States having four spots confirmed.

Both nations competed at the Pan American qualifier and with Cuba securing the maximum number of spots, they will now focus on the Games led by Olympic champions Ismael Borrero Molina in the 67 kilograms category and Mijain Lopez in the 130kg.

Borerro had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Pan American qualifier in Ottawa, but has since recovered from the virus.

The US will have the opportunity to qualify their two other wrestlers at the World Qualifying Event, a last chance for athletes across the world to make the Games.

UWW MINUTE: Olympic Champion Ismael BORRERO'S (CUB) COVID-19 Recovery pic.twitter.com/bpjzFi9FbS — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 21, 2020

One of those weights is the 130kg, which world silver medallist from 2018 Adam Coon usually competes in.

Two quota spots in the weight divisions are still to be determined from the African and Oceania Olympic qualifier, the European Olympic qualifier and the Asian Olympic qualifier, as well as a further two at the World Olympic qualifier.

From the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, the hosts secured two spots with Iran, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Germany, Russia, Hungary, Georgia, Turkey, Serbia and Ukraine also holding two quotas.

Turkey's Kerem Kamal is currently ranked third in the world in the 60kg and will be one of the favourites for the European Olympic qualifier when it comes.

Two-time world champion from South Korea Ryu Han-su failed to qualify at the 2019 World Championships after losing in the quarter-finals of the 67kg, but still has two opportunities to right his wrongs and make it to Tokyo and will face opposition in the Asian qualifier from Shinobu Ota.

Ota, who won the 2019 world title at the non-Olympic weight of 60kg, is already an Olympic silver medallist and the Japanese wrestler will aim to secure a spot at his home Games.

An example of the qualifying nations so far in the Greco-Roman 87kg class ©UWW

Another shock defeat at the 2019 Championships was handed out to Roman Vlasov who was knocked out at the last 16 stage in the 77kg, and he is still to gain his place.

World number four Kumar Sunil will hope for similar joy in the 87kg.

The Indian wrestler was ranked 33rd in the world at the start of the year, but has climbed 29 spots after winning the Asian Championships.

In the weight class above, Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi has yet to qualify and will also contend the Asian qualifiers in the 97kg, while world number four Muminjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan will hope for success at the same qualification event in the 130kg.