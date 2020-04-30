A group led by Bouygues have been chosen to construct the Paris 2024 Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis by Métropole du Grand Paris, with the cost having increased to €174 million (£151million/$190million).

The Métropole du Grand Paris, who were contracted to decide the tender, have confirmed plans for the venue.

Bouygues, associated with Dalkia-EDF and Recrea, were chosen as the preferred tender to construct and run the facility over a project led by Vinci Construction France.

French architecture firm Ateliers 2/3/4 and Dutch agency VenhoevenCS worked on the design.

The chosen project will see the construction of a venue 30 metres high and 100m in length and width.

The building will have a curved shape and wooden surface, with the swimming pool set to be 70 metres in length.

A mobile platform will allow for the swimming pool to be separated into two, allowing the size and the depth to be adapted.

The facility is expected to have a 6,000 capacity, with artistic swimming, diving and water polo set to take place at the venue during the Olympic Games.

The capacity will be reduced to 2,500 after the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Découvrez le Centre Aquatique Olympique : un équipement sportif emblématique des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de #Paris2024 qui deviendra un pôle de loisirs majeur en Île-de-France. #Héritage #JOP2024 #OuvrageOlympique



https://t.co/5RXwiC2p91 — SOLIDEO (@SOLIDEO_JOP) April 30, 2020

The overall cost of the project has risen to €174 million (£151million/$190million), compared to the €111 million (£96million/$121million) estimated during the bid phase.

According to Le Parisien the increase will not lead to alterations in the infrastructure budget for Paris 2024, with the overall €3.2 billion (£2.7 billion/$3.5 billion) figure having taken into account possible inflation.

Solideo, the Olympic delivery authority, have reportedly claimed the increase is due to the changes in the value of the Euro and the increase of construction costs in the Ile-de-France region.

The increase also includes an additional investment of €20 million (£17 million/$21 million) from the Métropole du Grand Paris, which will allow the financing of an aquatic play area, which was not originally included in plans.

The venue will be built in Saint-Denis, opposite the Stade de France.

Costs include the construction of a footbridge which will connect the swimming pool to the stadium.

The ZAC Plaine Saulnier district, where the venue will be constructed, is also expected to see the development of padel tennis courts, basketball and football facilities as part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games project, as well as a skate park.

A mobile platform can change the size of the swimming pool ©Architects: VenhoevenCS + Ateliers 2/3/4 / Image: Proloog

The Métropole du Grand Paris Metropolitan Council are set to vote on May 15 to approve the selection of Bouygues in the tender process.

Construction of the venue is expected to begin next spring.

Paris 2024 had initially proposed building a permanent 15,000-capacity aquatics centre close to the Stade de France, the country's national stadium.

Those plans were dropped owing to concerns over costs expressed by the French Government.

Organisers then decided to host all aquatics events at the venue on the Plaine Saulnier site, a change approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board last year.

The Olympic Aquatic Centre will remain as a permanent venue following the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Three other pools of 50m, which will be used for swimming competitions will be temporarily installed for the Games.