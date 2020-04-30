NHL have not set timeline for return to sport due to COVID-19 pandemic

The National Hockey League (NHL) has said that there is no timeline in place yet for a return to activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL bosses met with the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) at the Return to Play Committee meeting yesterday to discuss the pause on the 2019-20 season.

Activities in the NHL have been paused since March 12 and will continue to be suspended indefinitely.

In a joint statement, they said: "Despite numerous reports and speculation in recent days, the NHL and the NHLPA have not made any decisions or set a timeline for possible return to play scenarios.

"Given recent developments in some NHL clubs' local communities, we are now looking ahead to a Phase Two of the transition period that would follow the currently recommended Phase One period of 'self-quarantine' by players and hockey staff.

"The precise date of transition to Phase Two, during which players might return to small group activities in NHL club training facilities, remains undetermined.

"However, provided that conditions continue to trend favourably and, subject to potential competitive concerns as between disparately situated markets we believe we may be able to move to Phase Two at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May.

"Specific guidelines governing player and hockey staff activity would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect players and hockey staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season was paused on March 12."

In the United States, where the league primarily operates, there have been more than 1.06 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of over 61,800 people.

Canada has seven teams out of the 31 in the NHL and currently has more than 51,500 confirmed cases nationwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,900 people.