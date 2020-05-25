Indian hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior has died at the age of 96.

Singh was admitted to hospital on May 8 due to pneumonia and had been on a ventilator before passing away.

Tributes have been flooding in from all corners of Indian sport following his death.

He was India's oldest surviving Olympic medallist, a record which now passes on to his 1948 London Olympics team mate Keshav Dutt.

Singh won three consecutive Olympic gold medals as part of the victorious Indian hockey teams at the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Games.

Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020

He was vice-captain of the Indian side at the 1952 Games in Helsinki before becoming captain at Melbourne 1956.

Singh enjoyed a successful coaching career after his time as a player, leading India to what remains their only World Cup triumph in 1975.

