The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has apologised after the ATP Tour's official Twitter account shared a video which included a homophobic slur.

The ATP Tour retweeted a TikTok video which asked "why tennis players so extra" and depicted "the moaner", "the grunter", "the angry one" and "the sissy", considered a derogatory term for a person regarded as effeminate or cowardly.

When used towards a man or a boy, the word has connotations of being homosexual.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the ATP Tour said the retweet was "ill-judged" and had been deleted.

We would like to apologise for an ill-judged retweet over the weekend, which contained offensive language to the LGBTQ+ community and was subsequently deleted. Such language has no place in today's society or the inclusive environment that we strive for in our sport. — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 31, 2020

"We would like to apologise for an ill-judged retweet over the weekend, which contained offensive language to the LGBTQ+ community and was subsequently deleted," the statement read.

"Such language has no place in today's society or the inclusive environment that we strive for in our sport."

The incident came just before the start of LGBT pride month, which takes places throughout June.

Some respondents to the Tweet called the ATP's actions "unacceptable", while others thanked the organisation for publicly apologising.