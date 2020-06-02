Tokyo 2020 staff have started to return to the Organising Committee headquarters after two months working from home.

A Tokyo 2020 spokesperson told insidethegames the Organising Committee had decided to "gradually shift from telework to an office-based system" from yesterday.

Teams are working on a rotation basis to ensure the office does not exceed 50 per cent capacity, while staff members have to wear masks and monitor their temperatures.

Employees have been told to wash their hands regularly and observe social distancing rules.

Thermal cameras and alcohol-based hand sanitiser have also been installed in the lobby of the headquarters to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

New early and late working shifts have been created to "allow employees to avoid rush hour in public transportation", the spokesperson added.

Back in the office after 2 months WFH. Precautions are in order but it feels good to be back. 'New normal' means #Tokyo2020 teams work on rotation so the open-space doesn't exceed 50% capacity, w/ masks, hand washing & social distance. Village is ready, waiting for the athletes. pic.twitter.com/6766D7n8el — Tristan Lavier (@trilavier) May 31, 2020

"With regard to the further transition of the system in the future, notifications will be issued while periodically confirming the situations by means such as monitoring indicators announced by the National Government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government," the spokesperson said.

Tokyo 2020 has allowed its staff to return to the office after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe lifted the state of emergency in the country, imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, last week.

Japan has reported more than 16,800 cases and more than 890 deaths from COVID-19, with Tokyo the worst affected area.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the crisis.

The Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics set to run from August 24 to September 5.