"I've never been a cheat" says Eid Naser in video following provisional ban for whereabouts failures

Salwa Eid Naser, the women's 400 metres world champion, who was yesterday given a provisional ban for whereabouts failures said she had "never been a cheat" during an Instagram live video.

The Nigerian born athlete, who represents Bahrain, posted the third fastest time in the history of the event when she ran 48.14 seconds to win at last year's World Championships in Qatar.

Yesterday the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Eid Naser had been given a provisional suspension for whereabouts failures.

Eid Naser today posted a video denying the allegations and insisting she would never resort to cheating.

"I’ve never been a cheat and I will never be," said Eid Naser.

"I only missed three drug tests, which is normal. It happens. It can happen to anybody.

"I don’t want people to get confused in all this because I would never cheat."

Salwa Eid Naser could be stripped of her World Championship gold medal from Doha 2019 if her whereabouts suspension is upheld ©Getty Images

"Hopefully, it’ll get resolved because I don’t really like the image, but it has happened.

"It’s going to be fine. It’s very hard to have this little stain on my name.

"I would never take performance-enhancing drugs.

"I believe in talent, and I know I have the talent."

If the suspension is upheld, Eid Naser's World Championship gold medal could be stripped from her.

The 22-year-old upset Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas in becoming world champion in Qatar in October last year.

Only two women have run faster than Eid Naser did in victory that night - East German Marita Koch - 47.60 and Jarmila Kratochvilova who represented the Czech Republic, then Czechoslovakia - 47.99.