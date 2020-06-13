Botswana NOC wants Government funds to set up autonomous anti-doping organisation

The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) is lobbying the Government to help set up an independent anti-doping body.

BNOC chief executive Tuelo Serufho has highlighted the benefits of an anti-doping body being independent of both the BNOC and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development.

Anti-doping operations in Botswana are run by the BNOC at present, but an autonomous anti-doping organisation would be preferable given state-sponsored doping programmes that have been uncovered elsewhere in the world.

Per Mmegi Online, Serufho estimates it would cost BWP4 million (£273,000,000/$342,000/€304,000) to operate.

That would pay for "a small office and a bit of an increase on testing", Serufho said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Africa Zone VI office is in Botwana's capital Gaborone.

Andrew Kamanga, manager for WADA Africa Zone VI, told Mmegi Online that it had not suspended testing at any stage of the coronavirus pandemic, but that the latest guidelines offered "refresher training" to ensure anti-doping officers knew how to safely conduct tests amid the pandemic.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Amantle Montsho served a two-year drugs ban ©Getty Images

Botswana is one of 11 countries in Africa Zone VI.

Two track athletes from Botswana are currently serving suspensions for anti-doping violations - Lydia Jele and Isaac Modiri Seoke.

Jele - an African Games silver medallist - tested positive for metandienone, Seoke for clenbuterol, and both received four-year bans.

Amantle Montsho, one of the country's most celebrated athletes and the women's world champion over 400 metres in 2011, was slapped with a two-year ban after testing positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.