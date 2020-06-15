The Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Olympics Unleashed campaign reached its 300th school in New South Wales.

The landmark was reached after the School of Distance Education in Dubbo was visited virtually by kayaker Jaime Roberts.

Twenty students attended an online session with the 29-year-old.

"Speaking with the students was so good, it’s great to share my journey and hear directly from them about their own goals, challenges and experiences," Roberts said.

"The big changes we’re going through really reinforce the key message I want to leave with students.

"It’s so important to control what you can control, and let go of what you can’t, and if you apply yourself you can achieve goals, no matter how big they might seem.

"I can’t control our training environment or the delay, but I can control my attitude and how I apply myself to training.

"There are some fundamental skills I’ve found through sport and education that can help students’ no matter what their interests are – if you set yourself some goals, commit yourself, come with a good attitude, and surround yourself with people who can help you reach it, there are no limits to what you can achieve."

More than 36,000 students from across New South Wales (NSW) have now had Olympians and athletes share their experiences, with digital streaming replacing in-person classroom visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As students and athletes alike adapt to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, Olympians’ message of resilience, perseverance and teamwork is more important than ever," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said.

"Reaching 300 schools means more than 36,000 students across the state have heard directly from Olympians, messages that go beyond sport – stories of overcoming challenges, learning how to get back up when you’ve been knocked down, and finding a passion that can drive you.

"This message is helping young Australians to be the best they can– whether that’s in the classroom, the playground, the sporting field or at home."

In total, more than 130,000 students in over 900 schools around Australia have been visited by Olympics Unleashed, with schools across NSW, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland and South Australia now able to register for digital visits.