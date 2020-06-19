America's Dustin Johnson, the world's fifth-ranked golfer, has revealed he will now reconsider competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo having previously ruled out an appearance.

Johnson originally opted out in March, but will now claimed he keep his options open after the postponement of the Games, postponed until next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2016 U.S. Open winner initially planned to miss the Olympics due to scheduling conflicts with the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour but has left the door open on competing at Tokyo if the 2021 programme is more accommodating.

According to NBC Sports, Johnson, the world number one for 64 consecutive weeks from February 2017, said: "Obviously, I've always been a fan of the Olympics.

"I never really thought golf would be in it.

"It's something that, yeah, I'll definitely have to consider."

The PGA Tour calendar for next year has yet to be released and decision of the 35-year-old from South Carolina looks set to depend on scheduling.

Dustin Johnson previously missed the Rio 2016 Olympics over fears of the Zika virus ©Getty Images

Back in March, Johnson's manager David Winkle said to Golfweek: "Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought and we discussed the pros and cons of him participating at length.

"At the end of the day, it’s a matter of personal preference and priority.

"As much as he would be honoured to be an Olympian, the FedExCup Playoffs are also very important to him.

"Having had a few close calls in the playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn’t be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning [and shortly after returning from two weeks in Europe].”

Johnson's potential U-turn on the Olympics could spell disappointment for his compatriots, namely Tiger Woods who sits with an outside chance of representing the United States in Tokyo.

Dustin Johnson's announcement could spell a blow to compatriots such as Tiger Woods for qualifying for the Games ©Getty Images

Under current selection rules, the top 15 men and women in the world rankings will qualify for Tokyo if they choose to compete, but that number is limited to four players from each nation.

The rest of the spots will go to players from nations who do not already have two players qualified in the top 15.

Under the current men's world rankings, the US, Britain and Australia would not be eligible to qualify any more golfers as they all have at least two players in the top 15.

The US currently dominates the top end of the rankings, taking up seven of the top 10 spots.

Woods, one of the sport's most decorated players with 15 major championships to his name, is currently the ninth American in the world rankings.

Currently Patrick Reed, who represented the US at Rio 2016, holds that fourth spot as world number six.

World number four and Johnson's compatriot Brooks Koepka has also in the past stated that the Olympics was not as important as the majors.