Japan's Kyohei Hagiwara claimed victory in the Asian stage of the International Sambo Federation's (FIAS) online tournament.

Known as the Rosneft Online Sambo Cup, the event has the goal of promoting the Russian martial art across the world while filling the void left by the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes the form of an online quiz, with athletes challenged on their knowledge of sambo techniques.

This includes participants having to guess the name of sambo moves which are concealed behind special blocks on a playing board.

Players may also need to demonstrate their physical fitness through a series of exercises.

Twenty-three athletes took part in the Asian leg across two days, with Hagiwara defeating Sabba Rani Maharjan of Nepal in the final.

She has been rewarded with a cash prize of $500 (£400/€450) from FIAS sponsor Rosneft Oil.

"Before the tournament started, I did not believe that I could win, so now I do experience very strong emotions," Hagiwara said.

"In preparation for the competition, I carefully watched the fights in Europe and Asia.

"I tried to remember the figures and names of the techniques and choose the right strategy.

"I think this was the most useful thing for me to do."

The competition will now continue with the Americas event on July 11 and 12.

Germany's Julie-Marie Horn triumphed in the European event last month, while the Republic of Congo's Mauve Binocha Mahongou took home the African title.

Super finals for the best players from across the continents will be held on July 18.

"I really enjoyed the new online sambo format, it is really fascinating and exciting," Hagiwara added.

"With the Super Cup ahead, there comes a new goal."