iNADO distances itself from supporting ONDCP's report on WADA after clarifying earlier comments

Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) has distanced itself from supporting the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report on World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) by clarifying an earlier statement by the body.

iNADO chief executive Jorge Leyva had issued a statement on Friday (July 3) which appeared to offer support to the ONDCP report.

The ONDCP last month threatened to pull its funding of WADA unless the international body undergoes major reform.

In a report to the US Congress, the ONDCP questioned whether the country's investment was "value for money" and that it expected WADA to "operate in a transparent, accountable and independent manner."

Doubts were expressed over WADA's "independence" and its capacity to "firmly, effectively, and in a timely manner, enforce compliance with the code, hold major countries accountable under the rules and uphold the expectations of clean athletes."

The US has also asked for greater American representation within WADA.

iNADO has now issued a further communique with the intention to "clarify that the support to the ONDCP report is limited to the part suggesting more independence and athletes' representation at the governing bodies of WADA."

"iNADO wants to take this opportunity to reiterate its support to an effective and trusted WADA," Leyva wrote.

"This can only be achieved if all stakeholders around clean sport collaborate and ensure proper funding of WADA.

"This is needed to implement the results of its governance review and lead the global fight against doping.

"The global anti-doping system will be advanced in a constructive dialogue built on mutual collaboration and trust of all stakeholders."

iNADO chief executive Jorge Leyva has said support of the ONDCP report is limited to the part suggesting more independence and athletes' representation at the governing bodies of WADA ©iNADO

iNADO’s clarification comes after both the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) and the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) had publicly distanced themselves from the initial statement.

The former described the ONDCP report as an attempt to have a "political or financial influence" on WADA.

POLADA had claimed the initial statement was published in a "misleading way" as it was "made in a name of all member national anti-doping organisations."

AFLD President Dominique Laurent wrote that actions "undermining WADA's position actually weakens the fight against doping."

"The promotion of good governance rules, the prevention of conflicts of interest and the fair representation of stakeholders, in particular athletes, are essential to an effective and sustainable global anti-doping system," he wrote.

"The work initiated by WADA must continue with all members of the anti-doping community standing united."

The ONDCP report has marked the latest tension between the United States and WADA.

WADA President Witold Bańka had questioned the motives of the report, which he described as being "full of inaccuracies and errors."

Bańka suggested to Polish website The First News that the report may have been "an attempt by USADA to raise more funds for its activities at the expense of WADA."

"I have the impression that USADA would like to take control of the global anti-doping system," Banka was quoted as saying.

"This entire report is an attempt to undermine WADA as a global regulator for anti-doping by framing WADA as an organisation that's allegedly not up to the task."

Bańka said he was looking to meet and talk constructively with ONDCP director James Carroll, saying there needed to be "good cooperation" between WADA and the US to help combat doping in sport.