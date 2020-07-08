Dutch sitting volleyball player Elvira Stinissen has resigned as vice-chairperson of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council due to personal reasons.

The IPC Governing Board also confirmed the Athletes' Council elections, which had been scheduled to be held during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, have been pushed back to 2021 after the Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stinissen's replacement as vice-chair will be appointed "in due course", the IPC said.

She had served in the position since the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

The Governing Board "placed on record their gratitude" to Stinissen during its latest meeting this week.

Members of the IPC Athletes' Council - led by Canadian Chelsey Gotell - who had been set to leave the body this year have had their terms extended as a result of the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

The IPC Athletes' Council is led by Canadian Chelsey Gotell ©Getty Images

Six summer sports positions on the Council will be available when elections take place next year.

Candidates must be nominated through their respective National Paralympic Committees.

Gotell provided the Governing Board with an update on the implementation of the IPC Athletes' Council strategic plan at the meeting, held virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Athletes' Council is set to hold a series of focus groups in the coming months to gauge the opinion of athletes on possible ways they can protest at the Paralympic Games.

The focus groups will form part of a consultation launched by the Athletes' Council to gather an understanding on how competitors can express themselves at events including the Paralympics.