Organisers of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou have chosen the Binjiang Gymnasium as the demonstration venue for the event.

According to China's official state news agency Xinhua, Hangzhou 2022 said Binjiang Gymnasium will be the standard-setter other venues due to be used at the Games need to meet.

Construction and operation of other stadiums will look up to the standard of the 5,000-capacity arena, organisers added.

A test event is set to be held at the gymnasium, scheduled to host badminton at Hangzhou 2022, in September.

Over 40 venues are due to house competitions at the 19th Asian Games.

The venue is due to host badminton at the 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Binjiang Gymnasium, located around seven kilometres from the main stadium of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, was built in 2014 and put into operation three years later.

Renovation work at the facility began last month.

Before the upgrades began, the gymnasium had been the home of Chinese Basketball Association league side the Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.