Teqball Federation of Zambia to become members of NZOC

National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NZOC) has approved an application from the Teqball Federation of Zambia (TFZ) to become an affiliate member of the organisation.

The TFZ was officially launched in January, with NZOC President Alfred Foloko among those present at an event held in Lusaka.

Foloko had said teqball would provide young people with more variety to choose from in sport.

The NZOC has now approved an application for the TFZ to obtain affiliate membership, with the decision expected to be formally approved at the organisation’s next Annual General Meeting.

“Reference is made to your letter dated June 1 in which you requested for inclusion in the membership to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia as one of its affiliate members,” the NZOC letter read, according to Zambia’s website News Diggers.

“In that regard, NOCZ is pleased to inform you that the NOCZ Executive Board has approved your membership application subject to ratification by its Olympic Council at the next Annual General Meeting.

“Find enclosed the 2020 NOCZ annual subscription invoice for your attention.

“We remain at your disposal should you have any questions.”

The TFZ was officially launched in January ©TFZ

The TFZ launch event in January saw several Zambian politicians in attendance, along with the country’s football stars.

Zambia's 2012 Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain Christopher Katongo and former team-mate Emmanuel Mayuka were among those to play teqball at the event.

The duo joined sport animators Bence Forgacs and Marton Keresztury in playing the sport.

International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) secretary general Marius Vizer Jr was also in attendance at the launch.