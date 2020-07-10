Women's British Open to be played without spectators in August

The Royal and Ancient (R&A) confirmed the Women's British Open is scheduled be played in August with no spectators.

Competition is set to take place at Royal Troon in Scotland from August 20 to 23.

It will be the first major of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour to be played this year and will be broadcast globally to more than 11 million fans.

Strict health and safety protocols are due to be enforced, including an absence of spectators, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only personnel essential to the Championship’s onsite operations, namely players, caddies, officials and staging staff, will be allowed to enter a bio secure zone created for the tournament.

They must then limit their movements to the golf course and designated secure hotel.

All such personnel will be required to return a negative coronavirus test from an authorised testing centre and will be subject to further daily temperature checks.

"The AIG Women’s British Open is important to the success of women’s professional golf," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We have been working closely with our title sponsor AIG, Visit Scotland, Royal Troon and our key advisors to find a way for the Championship to be played safely this year.

"We believe that playing the AIG Women’s British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.

"As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world, who will be closely following events from Royal Troon on TV and social media."

Royal Troon in Scotland will host this year's Women's British Open ©Getty Images

The Women's British Open is one of five majors on the LPGA Tour.

The ANA Inspiration in California was moved from April to September 10 to 13, with the Women's PGA Championship now taking place in October.

The US Women's Open, originally scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2, will be held from December 10 to 13, while The Evian Championship was cancelled.

There had been concerns women's golf would be left behind in the pandemic, with the Professional Golf Association Tour resuming last month.

"Scotland is the home of golf and so it is fitting that we are on course to host golf’s first Major of 2020, the AIG Women’s British Open," said Fiona Hyslop, Scottish Government cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture.

"This is only possible thanks to the dedication of the R&A in working with the Scottish Government and other partners to develop comprehensive plans to allow for an event of this stature to take place, set against the most challenging of circumstances.

"I’m especially pleased that we are able to support the return of women’s professional golf, underlining our commitment to equality across both sport and society."