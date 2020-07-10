Belarusian Athletics Federation would "consider" Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance

Belarusian Athletics Federation President Vadim Devyatovskiy revealed he would "consider" Russian athletes who wished to switch allegiance.

Russian athletes may be unable to compete internationally after the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) missed a deadline of July 1 to pay $6.31 million (£5 million/€5.6 million) as part of reinstatement criteria following the nation's doping scandal.

World Athletics had fined RusAF $10 million (£7.9 million/€8.8 million) in March, in lieu of expelling the suspended organisation outright.

Half of the fine was due at the start of this month, as well as $1.31 million (£1 million/€1.1 million) in various costs.

In reaction to the missed deadline, World Athletics halted the work of the Doping Review Board which decides which Russians can compete with neutral status.

Devyatovskiy, Olympic hammer throw silver medallist at Beijing 2008, revealed his organisation would "consider" offers from Russian athletes if they wanted to switch allegiances in order to compete.

"It’s too early to talk about any decisions and steps but we are closely following the development of events and, if we receive offers from Russian athletes, of course, we will consider them," he said, as reported by Reuters.

"They are not strangers after all.

"In addition, the careers of some of the leading athletes in the world are now at risk.

"If these athletes are forced to miss the Olympics or, moreover, finish their careers, this will be a loss not only for the Russians, but also for world athletics."

Vadim Devyatovskiy earned silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene has already said she is considering leaving the national team following the failure of RusAF to meet the deadline.

Alongside former 110 metres hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov and reigning pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova, Lasitskene had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to intervene to ensure the fine was paid to World Athletics.

RusAF is now facing expulsion, with World Athletics set to discuss the situation at a Council meeting on July 29 and 30.

The fine came after an investigation concerning high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials – including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin – were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by forging documents to explain missed tests.

Lysenko, 23, now faces a ban of up to eight years.

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping.

The Lysenko affair plunged the organisation into further trouble and contributed to the AIU Board stating in a report earlier this year that the World Athletics Council should consider expelling RusAF.