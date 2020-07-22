World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced a number of a new professional partnerships ahead of the sport's planned revamp.

Deals have been struck with creative agency 160over90, data platform Pumpjack Dataworks, consultancy agency Gemba and branding agency Superunion.

It comes after WTT signed a strategic partnership with global sports management company IMG earlier this month.

"We are delighted to have on board with us a number of first-in-class partners, 160over90, Pumpjack Dataworks, Gemba and Superunion, who, together with IMG, are enabling us to drive table tennis to unprecedented and incredibly exciting heights," said Matt Pound, a director at WTT.

"All of these partnerships will help us to revolutionise the player and fan experience around our sport, which is at the forefront of everything that World Table Tennis is striving to achieve.

"Now we have lift-off, we cannot wait to see how our joint journey evolves.

"The future of table tennis is brighter than ever."

As part of its role, 160over90, which is part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG, will help to create a global promotion strategy for WTT.

This will include analysis of the existing table tennis fan-base, as well as looking at where to increase attraction for a new audience.

Pumpjack Dataworks will look to improve fan engagement, including by providing digital content and developing a global fan database to ensure regions and nations receive tailor-made content.

It will also provide a customer data platform and a mobile app platform to produce new content.

The company have already worked with clients such as the basketball team Dallas Mavericks and David Beckham's Inter Miami side in Major League Soccer.

Gemba, who work with the likes of Formula 1, FIFA and World Rugby, will play a large part in the remodelling of the WTT event structure while comparing table tennis to other sports in the global market.

It has assessed the market value of the WTT and the potential value for the sport's broadcasting rights and will look to ensure that these bring in enough money to the sport.

Superunion has already helped with the creation of the new WTT logo, and will continue to help with branding content for the organisation.

WTT was set up by the International Table Tennis Federation in August and formally announced in March.

It aims to modernise the commercial business activities of table tennis and is expected to lead to the introduction of a series of new events, with the promise of increased prize money and a more modern experience for fans, broadcasters, players and hosts.