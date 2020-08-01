The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Executive Board discussed preparations for upcoming major events during its latest meeting this week.

Preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were among the main agenda items during the meeting.

Members of the NOC Executive Board were also given updates on the Commonwealth Youth Games, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, athlete-welfare initiatives and gender equality.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games featured heavily on the agenda at the NOC Executive Board meeting ©Getty Images

NOC President Habu Gumel thanked the Nigerian Sports Ministry for its support with the organisation's preparations for Tokyo 2020, pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gumel, a member of the International Olympic Committee, also urged federations in the country to continue cooperating with the Sports Ministry and the NOC in the lead-up to the Games.

The NOC will "remain committed to supporting the sporting federations and the athletes to achieve the desired goal", Gumel said.

Nigeria has won a total of 25 medals at the Olympic Games, including three golds.