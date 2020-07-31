GB Paralympic athletes set to be out in force for British Athletics Championships

A record number of Paralympic and world medallists are due to feature at the British Athletics Championships as four para-athletics events will be held over a weekend in September.

Scheduled to be held at the Manchester Regional Arena on September 4 and 5, it is the first year that the Championships will be away from its usual home in Birmingham since 2007, with the Alexander Stadium currently being renovated for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The programme will have two wheelchair and two ambulant track events with a total of six world medallists from the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships among those confirmed so far.

In the women's ambulant event, T38 100 metres and 200m world record holder Sophie Hahn headlines the field and will be joined by T35 sprinter Maria Lyle, who recently won her first world titles at the same distances.

European T38 400m silver medallist Ali Smith will also be in the field as well as previous World Para Athletics junior medallists Simran Kaur (T47) and Kirsty Taylor (T44).

Hannah Cockroft will feature in the women's 400m wheelchair race ©Getty Images

In the men's ambulant 100m, Thomas Young comes off the back of the T38 100m silver medal at the World Championships and will be joined by Ola Abidogun, who finished sixth in the T47 100m final at the same competition.

Twelve-time world champion Hannah Cockroft will race in the 400m wheelchair race and will join 2017 double T53 world champion Sammi Kinghorn as well as junior T54 world silver medallist Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

In the men's equivalent, T54 400m world bronze medallist Richard Chiassaro will face European universal relay gold medallist Nathan Maguire.

T34 multiple European medallist Ben Rowlings and the T54 400m European bronze medallist Dillon Labrooy will also be part of the field.

Last week, the F20 shot put world champion Sabrina Fortune as well as Paralympic long jump silver medallist Stef Reid were announced as well.