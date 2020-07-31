Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez cannot take part in the next two races after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Racing Point driver was refused entry to the Silverstone circuit yesterday after his test came back inconclusive, with it later being confirmed as a positive result for coronavirus.

Due to him arriving at the track the day before first practice and having come into contact with very few people, no changes to the race weekend have been made by organisers.

Those who came into contact with the driver have been tested in the meantime and are self-isolating until they are given clearance.

Pérez will now miss the two races at Silverstone on August 2 and 9.

A statement issued by Formula One and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) read: "Pérez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities.

"With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined."

Pérez now has to self-isolate for 10 days - meaning he will miss both races in Britain.

He will be replaced by his popular former Force India colleague Nico Hulkenberg, who was not given a drive this season after his contract ended with Renault.

Racing Point said that the Mexican was "physically well and in good spirits", but some have highlighted that the driver claimed he was feeling unwell in Hungary, where he struggled to keep on the pace of his team-mate, Lance Stroll.

In a video on Twitter, Pérez said: "I'm really sad that this happened, but it shows how vulnerable we are all to this virus.

"I followed all the instructions from my team and the FIA and after Hungary I took a private plane to Mexico to see my mum for two days because she had a big accident.

"As soon as she left hospital, I was able to see her and then I came back to Europe the same way with all the protocols in place and I have no symptoms at all.

"I want to thank my fellow drivers for all the support they have given me, my team, the authorities and the fans.

"They are tough moments for me at the moment, but I'm sure I'll come back stronger from this."

Thank you everyone for your support and stay safe! 🙏 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) July 31, 2020

Mexico has the sixth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world to date at more than 416,000, as well as 46,000 deaths.

In his Formula One career, Pérez has made the podium on eight occasions with a midfield car.

Due to the requirement for different names for different races, the second Grand Prix at Silverstone will be titled the "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - a nod to the first Formula One race at the same circuit in 1950.

The season was postponed indefinitely on the eve of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after personnel within the paddock tested positive for COVID-19.

It eventually returned with a different calendar - some circuits are hosting more than one race and there are currently none scheduled outside of Europe.

Thirteen races are on the existing schedule in total.

The doubleheader at Silverstone is due to be followed by the Spanish Grand Prix near Barcelona, with the first six legs of the season scheduled to take place in seven weeks.

Two Formula One personnel tested positive just before the Hungarian Grand Prix - being the first to do so since the sport's restart at the start of July.

Drivers have not been exempt from criticism either, with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc coming under fire for travelling to Monaco from Austria between two race weekends.

Bottas claimed he was still within his bubble that included his personal trainer and girlfriend, while Leclerc was pictured at his partner's sister's birthday party - breaking Formula One protocol and social-distancing measures.