Tokyo has hit a record high of 463 new COVID-19 cases today, soon after Governor Yuriko Koike said the deadly virus must be contained in the city to allow the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held next year.

It is part of a larger increase in cases in the country, with Japan confirming a total of 1,307 fresh cases today.

That is the highest daily total yet for the third day running.

The previous high for Tokyo was 367 cases in a day, recorded yesterday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government yesterday requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlours close early to prevent the spread of the virus - with this being implemented from Monday (August 3) until the end of the August.

There have now been more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo, with in excess of half being reported this month.

Japan's death toll has now officially surpassed the 1,000 mark as concerns remain over whether the nation can host the Games safely, or if spectators will be allowed should they go ahead.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said that containing the virus has to be the number one priority in the city ©Getty Images

Tokyo Governor Koike said this week that containing the virus was the most important thing for the hosting of the Games.

Speaking to new agency Kyodo, Koike said: "Containing the new coronavirus inside the capital is a prequesite.

"We need to take into account situations in each country, but we will steadily take measures here."

However, Koike's easing of restrictions previously in the city has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Koike has responded to the rise in cases by stating that it was proof that testing had increased and improved.