A provisional Board was elected at the first meeting of the Chilean National Cycling Sports Federation, set up by the Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH).

A new cycling federation was set up after the COCH and International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended the Chilean Cycling Federation last year.

They did so due to governance concerns, including some related to anti-doping, alongside large debts which are still being investigated.

Officials from 73 Chilean cycling clubs participated in the first federation meeting, with seven elected to the provisional Board.

This included Marcos Borie, Jorge Espinoza, Juan Carlos Carvajal, Daniela Espinoza, Manuel Gallardo, Cristóbal Silva and José Luis Partarrieu.

COCH President Miguel Ángel Mujica said he was hopeful the Chilean National Cycling Sports Federation would soon be operational ©Twitter

The organisation's statutes were also approved, with the elections for a permanent Board due to take place within the next 30 days.

"This is a very important step in the creation of the new federation," said COCH President Miguel Ángel Mujica.

"There have been months of hard work for the COCH team, but we have faced it with the conviction that this is the best for our athletes and the cycling family in Chile.

"We have the support of the UCI, COCH and the Pan American Cycling Confederation, so we are very calm.

"We hope that in a few more weeks this federation will be fully operational."