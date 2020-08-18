The Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA) successfully held its national technical official seminar with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The three-day event in Rayong helped the officials in attendance prepare for upcoming competitions and events.

Social distancing was practiced at the seminar while masks were compulsory.

Sirilak Thatman, a member of the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) Technical Committee and a competition manager at the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF), was among those who gave lectures.

He was joined by Niwat Limsuknirun, the AWF director general and Technical Committee member, who is also an honorary adviser at TAWA.

"The world has struggled with the pandemic, but the time has never been stopped for everyone," the AWF said.

Lectures were held at the event to help officials prepare for competitions ©TAWA

"One thing we need to move on is to develop ourselves to prepare for the coming competitions."

Prachaya Keeratinant, the TAWA President, added: "Our technical officials have received the updated IWF information and are ready to do duties in any events.

"We are sure that they will do their best in the weightlifting championships."

Thai weightlifting is currently in a state of crisis, after the country was banned from the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics for multiple doping violations.

The country has opted to appeal the "unfair" decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.