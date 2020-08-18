Training has resumed at five ski jumping hills in Oberstdorf after more than a year of reconstruction work.

Triple world champion and Olympic silver medallist Katharina Althaus, who is from Oberstdorf, made the first jump on the large hill at the German resort's Audi Arena.

The venue is currently preparing to host the 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships, where ski jumping will be contested alongside cross-country and Nordic combined.

Women's large hill ski jumping will be held at the Championships for the first time.

Reconstruction work has finished at the ski jumping hills in Oberstdorf ©Getty Images

Not only top athletes will benefit from the reconstruction work, as HS25 and HS42 hills are now also ready for younger and up-and-coming jumpers.

"After such a long construction phase we are now happy that all five hills in the arena are now finally ready for training again," said Florian Stern, the chief executive of the Aldi Arena.

"Everyone involved gave their all to complete this project and we have to thank all of them.

"With this modernised facility, Oberstdorf is not only ready for the World Championships 2021, but it is now also a training centre for young jumpers as well as world and Olympic champions in the upcoming years."