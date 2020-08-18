The Austrian Ski Association (OSV) has held its annual camp for young Nordic combined athletes in Hochfilzen and Saalfelden.

Fifty boys and 10 girls from five different Austrian states took part and learnt important basics of the sport.

Hochfilzen's army base hosted roller-ski training while Saalfelden was home to jumping sessions.

The camp was held over three days with Bernhard Gruber, Austria's Olympic gold medallist and triple world champion, paying a visit to pass on his knowledge to the young athletes.

"The children were fully motivated and despite the difficult circumstances during the corona pandemic, we were able to hold a cool camp in Saalfelden and Hochfilzen," said Günther Chromecek, the OSV coach in charge of the camp.

Olympic gold medallist Bernhard Gruber attended the camp ©Getty Images

"We had strict guidelines, including distance rules and obligatory masks but the atmosphere was great.

"I was very happy to welcome Berni Gruber as our star guest, who really advised the children and answered all questions.

"This has become a nice tradition, as Franz-Josef Rehrl was here last year.

"It is really motivating the kids if they can train together with the champions."