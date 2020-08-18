Jamaica's two-time Paralympic gold medallist Alphanso Cunningham will continue his role as a brand ambassador for Caribbean mobile phone network Digicel.

The 39-year-old throwing specialist has represented the company for seven years and has worked with a foundation to raise awareness about Jamaica's special needs community in that time.

Cunningham was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a congenital condition characterised by brittle bones.

He won the F53 discus title at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games and added gold in the F52/53 javelin at London 2012.

Other achievements include world javelin gold in 2013 and two titles at the Parapan American Games.

"Digicel has helped to make me who I am today, and for that, I will forever be thankful," said Cunningham, according to Loop.

"They have helped me to fully embrace who I am.

Alphanso Cunningham is a double Paralympic champion in throwing events ©Getty Images

"The foundation is doing some amazing work within Jamaica's special needs community, showing genuine compassion, and I just want to say thank you Digicel.

"Keep up the good work."

Digicel has also reaffirmed its support for Special Olympic Jamaica, which has been running for 19 years.

"Over the years, Alphanso's determination, self-confidence and drive to go above and beyond have blended perfectly with the Digicel brand and our quest to do the same for our customers and the special needs community," said the chief marketing office for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas.

"His exemplary contributions as a father, sportsman and a highly respected representative of the wider special needs community through his annual participation in the Digicel 5K have been remarkable."