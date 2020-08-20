The International Esports Federation (IESF) has unveiled a new logo for the organisation.

According to the governing body, the new design represents their "elevated commitment to the future of esports".

It is the first time that the IESF has updated its emblem since it was founded in 2008.

"IESF is proud to present a new and updated logo in officially replacing the logo as we move our ever growing organisation into the future," a statement said.

The IESF had not updated its logo since its formation ©IESF

"The new logo keeps the spirit of the organisation, while representing a refreshing and modern outlook forward."

Nine members were part of the IESF when it was formed in 2008, with the number now at more than 70.

The growing popularity of esports has become one of the hot topics in sporting circles, with continued discussion about a possible future place on the Olympic programme.

Many "traditional" sports have made inroads into the esports industry in a bid to keep up with the craze.

Vlad Marinescu, the IESF President, described the new logo as "sharp, modern and passionate".

"We are super excited to represent our new logo with the world," he said.

The previous IESF logo has now been retired ©IESF

"The overall effect of the redesign is also a transition from a classic feel to an energetic, forward-moving and fresh look.

"Our new logo symbolises our dedication and commitment to the betterment of esports."

International Cycling Union President David Lappartient is the head of an International Olympic Committee liaison group looking into esports, while gaming has featured on the programme at various continental events.

There is rivalry in governance, however, as the Global Esports Foundation also exists alongside the IESF.