IBU and Chinese Biathlon Association sign MoU in run-up to Winter Olympics

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) and and Chinese Biathlon Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the run-up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The MoU covers topics such as the promotion of biathlon in China and supporting officials and coaches in the country.

It also lays out a framework for cooperation in commercial areas.

Biathlon legends Ole Einar Bjørndalen and Darya Domracheva were appointed to coach China's national teams last year.

Norwegian Bjørndalen - the most decorated biathlete at the Winter Olympics with 13 medals, eight of them gold - leads the men's team.

Ole Einar Bjørndalen is China's men's biathlon coach ©Getty Images

Belarusian Domracheva, a six-time Winter Olympic medallist, is in charge of the women's programme.

China is the sole non-European country on the IBU World Cup 2020-2021 schedule.

Pursuit, sprint and relay races are scheduled for Beijing from February 26 to March 1.

Come the Winter Olympics in 2022, the National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou will stage biathlon races.

Twelve of China's 13 Winter Olympic medals have come in skating disciplines, with the country never winning a biathlon medal.