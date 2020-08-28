A new hockey field has been installed in the Paris suburbs and is expected to be used by international teams to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The pitch is situated at Le CREPS (Centre de Ressources d'Expertise et de Performance Sportives) High Performance Centre in Châtenay-Malabry which is located around seven miles from the centre of Paris.

Sports surface provider Polytan installed the artificial pitch which is believed to meet the standards and requirements set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Funding for the project was secured as part of the city’s preparations for the Games with Le CREPS being one of numerous potential training venues for the 24 participating teams.

France's Charles Masson in action during the Hockey World Cup in 2018 ©Getty Images

"The quality of the field is exceptional", said Michel Godard, director of Le CREPS.

"The surface will be used to welcome international hockey teams to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, whilst also helping national and regional development of field hockey in France."

Alastair Cox, facilities and quality programme manager for FIH, added: "We are delighted to see this new field, benefiting from the latest synthetic turf technology, developed to satisfy the sports performance, player welfare and sustainability criteria of the FIH’s Quality Programme."