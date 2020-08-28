The number of staff at world football's governing body FIFA has doubled in less than six years, according to the organisation’s newly-published 2019 annual report.

The report says the number of full-time employees at the end of 2019 was 947.

This is almost exactly double the average number of employees said to have worked for the body in 2014, which was 474.

Personnel expenses have rocketed too, from a restated $107.2 million (£80.3 million/€90.1 million) in 2015 to $199.4 million (£149.4 million/€167.6 million) in 2019.

While it seems likely that the coronavirus pandemic may alter prevailing trends, at this rate, FIFA’s overall staffing costs during its current business cycle running from 2019 until 2022 could exceed $800 million (£599 million/€672 million).

The new document also indicates that the body headed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Gianni Infantino is still struggling to inject momentum into its marketing programmes.

Revealing that 2019 revenue totalled $766 million (£574 million/€643.8 million), the new document states that this "exceeded the budget by six per cent, thanks to increases in all revenue sources except marketing rights."

At $165 million (£123.6 million/€138.6 million), revenue from marketing rights was "slightly below budget for the year", but still five per cent up compared to the same period of the previous cycle, the report goes on.

Referring to the detailed budget for 2019 set out in FIFA’s 2017 financial report, one finds that total revenue was projected to be $722 million (£541 million/€606 million).

This is indeed six per cent less than the $766 million (£573.9 million/€643.7 million) finally achieved.

FIFA is still struggling to inject momentum into its marketing programme, according to the report ©Getty Images

Revenue from marketing rights was expected at that point to yield $231 million (£173 million/€194.1 million).

So the $165 million (£123.6 million/€138.6 million) ultimately achieved appears to have undershot budget by $66 million (£49.4 million/€55.4 million), or a whopping 28.5 per cent.

As the new report states, this is at least somewhat higher than the restated figure of $157.2 million (£117.7 million/€132 million) generated from marketing rights five years ago in 2015.

Admittedly, year one of FIFA’s standard four-year cycle is far from the most significant in commercial terms.

Under the organisation’s initial 2019-2022 revenue budget, dating also from the 2017 financial report, marketing rights over the entire period were forecast to yield $1.885 billion (£1.41 billion/€1.58 billion).

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has now been revised down to $1.766 billion (£1.32 billion/€1.48 billion).

That would represent an increase of not much more than six per cent from the $1.66 billion (£1.24 billion/€1.39 billion) generated by marketing in 2015-2018.

This in itself was only marginally higher than the $1.63 billion (£1.22 billion/€1.36 billion) which the revenue stream produced for FIFA in 2011-2014, before the body was engulfed by the severe reputational issues that accompanied the final days of the Sepp Blatter era.

By way of comparison, Tokyo 2020 has raised well in excess of $3 billion (£2.2 billion/€2.5 billion) from sponsorship in Japan alone.

FIFA’s current roster of partners consists of Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda, Hyundai/Kia Motors, Qatar Airways and Visa.