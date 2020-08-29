The first series of online World Para Taekwondo classifier certification courses is to begin in September.

Courses are to be held regionally, with five running from September 15 to October 13 for Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania.

The Online National Classifier Certification Course Level I will first be held for Europe, with speeches from Joan Hacken, Classification Committee vice-chair and a medical classifier, as well as Manuel Barros, a technical classifier.

The courses are aimed at boosting the number of national classifiers - either medical or technical - in the sport.

They will be held on Zoom.

Medical classifiers can include physicians, physiotherapists, ophthalmologists, optometrists and pscyhologists.

Technical classifiers are expected to have an extensive coaching background in taekwondo and Para-taekwondo, as well as biomechanical and sport-specific expertise.

Attendees will learn about Para-taekwondo classification, medical diagnostic forms, medical assessment methods for athletes with physical impairments and technical assessment methods for athletes with physical impairments.

These courses will last two days, with an exam concluded the second.

Para-taekwondo is set to make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next year.