The head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team has claimed the country did not enter the European Championships because of "unacceptable" conditions imposed by organisers.

Irina Viner-Usmanova said Russia did not enter a team into the event, scheduled to take place in Ukraine in November, because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 300 athletes from 39 countries have entered the Championships, due to take place from November 26 to 29 in Kiev.

Russia is not on the entry list, and Viner-Usmanova told TASS, Russia's state news agency, the decision was made because of "unacceptable conditions" that would be imposed on the team and uncertainty around whether the event will even go ahead.

"The conditions put forward by the organisers are unacceptable for Russian athletes," said Viner-Usmanova.

"You have to sit there for two weeks in isolation, which is impossible, therefore, we did not apply for participation in the European Championship.

"I also want to note that the question of holding this tournament will be decided only at the end of September.

"Yes, applications have been submitted, but the official decision will be made later.

"If there is no decision whether there will be a European Championship, then how can we participate in it or not participate?

"Will the position of our federation change if at the end of September a decision is made that the European Championship will take place?

"This is the second question, but it is not serious to apply now.

"If we sent it now, we would have to pay for the hotel.

"This amount is non-refundable and I see no reason to risk money.

"Further, if we decided to play in Kiev, then Russia does not have a direct connection with Ukraine.

"Planes do not fly, so we would have to get there by roundabout ways."

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Government announced that the country's borders would be closed to foreign nationals from today to September 28 as part of measures to try and avoid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Participants in sporting competitions are among the groups that can be allowed entry into the country, although overseas arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

insidethegames has approached European Gymnastics for a response to Viner-Usmanova's comments.