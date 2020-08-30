Mexican diving coach Iván Bautista has set his ambitions high ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, stating that his team could win up to three medals at the Games and detailing how postponement could prove beneficial.

With Mexico winning diving medals at the past three Olympics, Bautista will look to replicate the success of London 2012, where Mexican divers won two silver medals and a bronze.

His team will face stiff opposition for medals from China - the juggernauts of diving - as well as the United States, Britain, Canada and Italy.

Kevin Berlín, Gabriela Agúndez and Alejandra Orozco are all youngsters who will aim for medals.

Paola Espinosa is also poised to attempt to win a third Olympic medal, following 10-metre synchronised bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.

Orozco was Espinosa 'spartner in London.

Paolo Espinosa is set to take part in her fifth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Bautista believes the postponement of the Games until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic could help Mexico by allowing young athletes more time to master more difficult dives.

"A little advantage in certain parameters is the degree of difficulty," Bautista said in comments reported by Marca.

"The points you get with the quality of nines or 10 or degree of difficulty, like the synchro medal of Germán [Sánchez] and Iván [García] - that degree of difficulty was key."

The pair won a 10m synchronised silver medal at London 2012, with Sánchez also collecting an individual silver medal at Rio 2016.

Mexico has won 14 Olympic medals in diving - one gold, seven silver and six bronze - the most the nation has collected in any sport.