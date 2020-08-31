The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has unveiled Coca-Cola as a new worldwide partner until 2032.

A deal has been signed with the soft drinks giant which includes global marketing rights for both the IPC and the Paralympic Games.

It follows an agreement between the IPC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2018, which determined that all top-tier Olympic partners would automatically become sponsors of the Paralympics as well.

Coca-Cola extended its long-running Olympic deal with the IOC to 2032 in June of last year, with rights extended to the IPC for the same time period as a result.

Both parties are now set to work on "purpose-driven" marketing campaigns and it is hoped the link-up will help tell the story of the Paralympics to a new audience.

The arrangement covers the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games, as well as the 2030 and 2032 editions which have yet to be awarded.

"We are very excited to welcome The Coca-Cola Company as a Worldwide Paralympic Partner," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"At the IPC, we believe that change starts with sport and that Para-sport can foster a more inclusive world.

Both parties hope the deal will promote Paralympic sport to a wider audience ©Getty Images

"We know The Coca-Cola Company shares our belief - they have been a supporter of the Paralympic Movement and our Games for decades, and their recent commitment to support the Japanese National Paralympic Committee during the COVID-19 pandemic shows how much they value Para-sport.

"We look forward to working with Coca-Cola over the coming years on initiatives that can benefit our athletes around the world."

Coca-Cola Japan was already an existing gold partner of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the highest tier of the domestic sponsorship programme.

The Games have now been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes from 25 countries are set to be backed by Coca-Cola during the Games in Japan.

"The Paralympic Games are the third largest sporting event in the world and have set the standard for inclusivity in sport," Ricardo Fort, the vice-president of global sport and entertainment partnerships for Coca-Cola, said.

"Through our expanded relationship with the IPC, The Coca-Cola Company will continue supporting elite Para-athletes who will make history at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond."

Coca-Cola is the oldest Olympic supporter having sponsored the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam and every Games since.

Its renewed deal with the IOC last year was restructured, and sees the firm share ownership of the worldwide beverage category with a Chinese dairy producer, China Mengniu Dairy Company.

The drinks company has been severely affected by the pandemic, cutting thousands of jobs after a quarterly income decline.